Russia says may lift EU air transit fee-official

* Talks over fees to start after Russia gets WTO offer

* EU says charges were in violation of intl rules

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russia said on Tuesday it will start talks with the European Union in January 2012 over lifting flight transit fees amounting to about 300 million euros ($406 million) per year, the country's top trade negotiator Maxim Medvedkov told Reuters.

European airlines currently have to pay royalties to the Russian company Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) in order to fly over Siberia the shortest route between Europe and Asian destinations in China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.

The EU argued that these charges were in violation of international rules according to which no state may impose non-commercial transit charges. The EU also linked the issue to the Russian accession into the World Trade Organisation.

Russia has this month completed its 18-year negotiations to join the WTO and is set for the membership offer at the WTO ministerial conference in December. The talks over the fees will start after Russia receives the offer.

"Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina wrote a letter to EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht on Nov. 7 saying that we are ready to start official talks to review our bilateral agreements," Medvedkov said.

In the course of bilateral trade negotiations with the EU, Russia agreed in 2006 to phase out the fees deemed not based on the cost of provided services and transparent after it becomes a member of the global trade body.

The decision to lift the fees will benefit European carriers such as Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and will hit Aeroflot, the former Soviet airline monopoly which became the sole beneficiary of the tax in 1993.

The total amount of annual fees exceeds Aeroflot's 2010 full year net profit of $253 million. Medvedkov said that the fees, which relate to provided services, will remain in place. He added that the talks may take up to six months.

($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski in Moscow, editing by Bernard Orr)