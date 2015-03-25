UPDATE 2-Passenger plane lands safely in Russia after engine fails

(Adds plane landing safely)
MOSCOW, March 25 A Boeing 737 plane carrying 78
passengers plus crew landed safely at the main airport in
Russia's second city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday after one of
its engines failed.
"The plane made a safe landing ... no passengers were
injured," Russian airline UTair, which operated the
flight, said in a statement.
UTair is Russia's third-largest airline by passenger numbers
and is more than 60 percent owned by a pension fund of oil
company Surgutneftegaz. It carried 11.2 million
passengers in 2014, up 7 percent on 2013.
The economic crisis has hit the company hard - it is being
sued by a number of creditors over unpaid debts and defaulted on
seven bond issues worth a combined 10 billion roubles late last
year.
It has asked for state guarantees to help restructure its
debt which stands at around 168 billion roubles ($2.95 billion),
including 85.2 billion in leasing liabilities.
($1 = 56.8600 roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)