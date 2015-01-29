版本:
Russian diamond miner Alrosa Q4 output up 8 pct q/q

MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Thursday its fourth-quarter output rose 8 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 10.6 million carats.

Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, also reported that full year production fell to 36.2 million carats in 2014 from 36.9 million in 2013. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
