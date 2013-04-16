UPDATE 1-Russia's Altimo offers $1.8 bln to buy out Orascom minorities

* Launches offer to buy out Orascom minorities
* Vimpelcom will not tender its 52 pct stake in the offer
MOSCOW, April 16 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Altimo launched on Tuesday an offer to buy out
minority shareholders in Egypt's Orascom Telecom for
around $1.8 billion.
Egypt's stock exchange said in March that a Cyprus-based
firm owned by Altimo had offered $0.70 per share for all of
Orascom Telecom's 5.2 billion shares.
Cairo-based Orascom Telecom, a heavyweight on the Egyptian
Stock Exchange, is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom,
which together with subsidiaries owns 51.92 percent. Altimo owns
47.85 percent of Vimpelcom.
Vimpelcom had said it would not sell its shares in Orascom,
which has assets in Canada and various emerging markets such as
Bangladesh.
The offer comes as uncertainty over Orascom's most lucrative
asset, Algerian unit Djezzy which the Algerian government plans
to nationalise, appears close to being resolved.
In March, Algerian newspaper Al-Fadjr reported the local
government had decided to lift a ban on foreign exchange
transfers, enforced on the unit in 2010, paving the way for the
sale of a controlling stake held by Orascom.