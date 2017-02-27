版本:
Russia proposes creating aluminium OPEC - TASS

MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation in for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.

Russia's Rusal was overtaken by China's Hongqiao as the world's biggest aluminium producer several years ago, as Rusal cut back its production capacity due to a fall in prices.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
