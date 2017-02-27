Russia proposes creating aluminium OPEC - TASS

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation in for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.
Russia's Rusal was overtaken by China's Hongqiao as the world's biggest aluminium producer several years ago, as Rusal cut back its production capacity due to a fall in prices.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.