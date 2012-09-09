Russia's Putin rules out trade war with EU over Gazprom

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Sunday dismissed any talk of a trade war with
Europe over a European Commission competition investigation into
state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom.
"We have very warm, constructive relations. It is not a
trade war," Putin told reporters after an Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Russian port city of
Vladivostok.
The European Union's executive Commission opened the
inquiry on Tuesday into suspicions that Gazprom, which is more
than 50 percent owned by the Russian state, is hindering the
free flow of gas across the EU and imposing unfair prices on its
customers by linking the cost of gas to oil prices.