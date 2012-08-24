Greenpeace says six activists climb Russia's Arctic oil platform

MOSCOW Aug 24 Activists climbed Gazprom's
oil platform in the Arctic overnight to protest
against plans by the Russian energy giant to drill in the
environmentally important zone, Greenpeace said on Friday.
The activists "have taken up positions" on the platform and
have enough supplies for "several days", Greenpeace said.
The group said three inflatable speedboats had approached
the platform at the Prirazlomnoye oil field after 4 a.m. to let
six people, including the organisation's global chief Kumi
Naidoo, climb it via mooring lines using ropes and ladders.
The Prirazlomnoye field, Russia's first Arctic offshore
development, has been plagued by delays due to cost overruns and
platform construction difficulties, with oil now expected to
flow at the turn of the year.
"The only way to prevent a catastrophic oil spill from
happening in this unique environment is to permanently ban all
drilling now," Naidoo said.
An eye-witness aboard a Greenpeace ship some 3.5 miles away
from the platform said activists have taken portable tents,
along with the supplies.
Gazprom and Gazprom Neft Shelf, a subsidiary holding the
Prirazlomnoye license, declined immediate comment.
Prirazlomnoye is estimated to hold reserves of 526 million
barrels and success in launching Arctic oil exploration is seen
vital to sustaining Russia's long-term status as the world's top
oil producer.
But environment campaigners warn Arctic's extreme conditions
- remoteness, fragile ecosystems, darkness, sub-zero
temperatures, ice, or high winds - are likely to stall any
emergency operations in case of a spill.
Greenpeace will seek to promote a resolution at the United
Nation's General Assembly that would declare the Arctic part of
the global commons, Naidoo said this month in Moscow, adding
that would prevent any drilling there.