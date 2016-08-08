Swiss court rejects Olympic appeal by Russian pole vaulter, hurdler - R-Sport

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 8 A Swiss court rejected appeals by Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva and track-and-field athlete Sergei Shubenkov, who had been trying to overturn a decision banning them from taking part in the Rio Olympics, the R-Sport news agency reported on Monday.
Shubenkov, as cited by the agency, said the ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) must be put on hold until its grounds for its decision were published.
Shubenkov said the appeal was his last chance to participate in the Rio Olympics.
(Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.