Russian auto production may fall 5-7 pct in 2016 - agencies

MOSCOW, April 28 Russia's auto production may fall by to 7 percent this year, Russian news agencies cited Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Smith)

