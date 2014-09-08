UPDATE 1-Russia August auto sales down 26 pct y/y - AEB

(Adds details, AEB comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's auto market slumped
further in August with sales down by nearly 26 percent,
year-on-year, after a 23 percent decline in the previous month,
the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on
Monday.
Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy has
been hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people have
delayed making large purchases.
The AEB said 172,015 new cars and light commercial vehicles
were sold in Russia in August, around 60,000 fewer than a year
ago. In January-August, sales were down 12.1 percent, largely in
line with AEB's forecast for the sales drop in 2014 as a whole.
"August was another difficult month for car sales, which
hardly surprised anyone in the industry. The recently announced
government incentive for the scrappage and trade-in of vehicles
raises hopes that the market slide can be stopped," Joerg
Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers
Committee, said in a statement.
"Whether this will be the case or not depends on how quickly
the programme will come into effect, so that market participants
can finally make use of it," Schreiber said.
The Russian government said late last month it would earmark
10 billion roubles to fund incentives for new vehicle purchases
this year, reviving a programme that had supported the industry
during the previous crisis.
In August, sales of Russia's Avtovaz's Lada cars
fell 32 percent. Ford saw a 57 percent drop, while sales
of General Motors' Chevrolet and Opel brands were down 50
percent and 38 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)