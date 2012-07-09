UPDATE 1-Russian car sales up 10 pct in June -AEB

* June is best monthly performance since July 2008
* AEB says 2012 on track to rival pre-crisis levels
* Western carmakers investing heavily in Russia
MOSCOW, July 9 Russian car sales grew 10 percent
year-on-year in June, the Association of European Businesses
(AEB) said on Monday, maintaining the double digit growth that
is expected to return the market to pre-crisis levels for the
full year.
The figure was down slightly from the 11 percent recorded in
May, but the 272,125 units sold in June was the best monthly
performance since July 2008.
First-half sales for 2012 were up 14 percent year-on-year to
1.4 million units, again a four year high.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat are investing heavily
in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to
overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
The AEB expects 2.85 million cars to be sold in Russia
during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year close to
pre-crisis levels.
It said it would maintain its forecast despite the record
June figures, fearing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth
amid uncertain economic conditions.
"We anticipate to see some more consolidation in the second
half of the year, as the market stays comfortably on track to
achieve full-year sales in excess of 2.8 million," the AEB's
auto committee chairman Joerg Schreiber said in a statement.
Russian sales came in at 2.9 million in 2008, but halved the
following year as the global financial crisis destroyed consumer
demand and dried up access to credit.
Russia's flagship Lada cars were the biggest selling models
in June, but continued to suffer from a slide in demand as
Western models gained popularity.
General Motors' Chevrolet led the foreign-owned
models with sales of more than 20,000, up 15 percent on the same
month last year.