Russian car sales up 14 pct in July - AEB

METALS-Copper, zinc and nickel rebound on supply concerns
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian car sales grew 14 percent year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday, after a rise of 10 percent the previous month.
AEB said 255,560 units were sold in July and a total of 1.67 million in the first seven months of 2012, up 14 percent year-on-year.
The AEB expects that 2.85 million cars will be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
* Says Andrew Mckechnie, formerly of Apple Inc has been named Chief Creative Officer of its newly formed in-house agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.