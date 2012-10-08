Russian car sales up 10 pct in Sept - AEB

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 8 Sales of new cars in Russia grew 10 percent year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a rise of 15 percent the previous month.
AEB said 259,582 units were sold in September and a total of 2.19 million in the first nine months of 2012 - up 14 percent year-on-year.
The AEB expects that 2.8 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.