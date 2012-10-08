Russian car sales up 10 pct in Sept - AEB

MOSCOW Oct 8 Sales of new cars in Russia grew 10 percent year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a rise of 15 percent the previous month.

AEB said 259,582 units were sold in September and a total of 2.19 million in the first nine months of 2012 - up 14 percent year-on-year.

The AEB expects that 2.8 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.