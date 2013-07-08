Russian car sales slide 11 pct in June - AEB

MOSCOW, July 8 Russian car sales fell 11 percent year-on-year in June, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a 12 percent fall the previous month.

The AEB said 241,346 units were sold in June. Year to date, sales fell by 6 percent from the same period last year.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia.