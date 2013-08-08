UPDATE 1-Russian car sales fall 8 pct in July - industry group

MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian car sales fell for a fifth
straight month in July, according to a business lobby that
groups Europe's top automakers, although the 8 percent fall was
a slower decline than the 11 percent recorded the previous
month.
Car sales have been falling as Russia's $2 trillion economy
has faltered, causing the Association of European Businesses
(AEB) to recently slash its forecast for the full year to 2.8
million units, a fall of 5 percent.
Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB's automobile
manufacturers' committee, said market momentum was "not good in
recent months".
"There are indications however that the rate of decline has
reached its peak in the second quarter, and that we can expect a
gradual improvement to the point of stabilization in the coming
months," Schreiber said.
Russia's economic output grew by 1.6 percent in the first
quarter, the slowest rate since 2009.
Schreiber expects a recently announced government programme
to support loan-financed car purchases to support sales.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to
overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
The AEB's figures showed 234,569 units were sold in July,
marking a 6 percent decline so far this year.