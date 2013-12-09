Russia auto sales fall 4 pct in November - AEB

MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian car sales fell for a ninth
straight month in November, down 4 percent year-on-year, the
Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, an
improvement from a sharper fall of 8 percent in October.
The AEB said 231,982 units were sold last month. Sales of
new cars and light commercial vehicles declined 6 percent in
January-November overall, compared to the same period last year.
The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following
months of falling sales.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia.