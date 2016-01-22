Russia's car industry to get $50 bln roubles in subsidies in 2016 - PM

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOGLIATTI, Russia Jan 22 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had signed a decree to provide 50 billion roubles ($631.35 million) in government subsidies to the country's troubled car industry.
Half of that sum will go to the "cash for clunkers" programme, Medvedev told a meeting of auto industry officials in the car-producing town of Togliatti.
Car sales plummeted 36 percent in 2015 and are expected to further fall by some 4.7 percent this year. ($1 = 79.1950 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results