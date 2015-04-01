Russia's Avtovaz says Lada sales up 16 percent from February

MOSCOW, April 1 Russia's largest automaker
Avtovaz said on Wednesday that Lada sales in March
reached 27,423 units, up 16 percent from the month before.
However, sales of the country's best-selling car brand were
down 26 percent year-on-year.
Russian auto sales have faltered as economic growth slowed,
following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in
the Ukraine crisis and a rapid decline in the price of oil,
Russia's chief exports.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs, editing
by Thomas Grove)