UPDATE 2-Bangladesh gets Russia loans for weapons, nuclear plant

* Russia loans South Asian nation $1 bln for weapons, $500
mln for first nuclear plant
* Deals signed after Kremlin talks between Putin, Hasina
* Bangladesh to buy armoured vehicles, missiles, helicopters
-report
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Jan 15 Russia on Tuesday granted
Bangladesh a $1 billion loan for weapons purchases and $500
million to help one of Asia's poorest countries build its first
nuclear power plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin moved to strengthen Russia's presence in the South
Asian nation, overseeing the signing of the deals signed in the
Kremlin after holding talks with Bangladesh's Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina.
Russia is the world's second-largest weapons exporter and is
building or seeking to build or upgrade nuclear power plants in
several countries in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
"Our countries intend to broaden military-technical
cooperation," Putin said in a joint appearance with Sheikh
Hasina after talks, referring to weapons sales and servicing.
He did not specify what weapons or military equipment
Bangladesh would buy from Russia with the loan money.
Russian financial daily Vedomosti, citing an unnamed source,
reported on Tuesday that Bangladesh planned to buy weapons and
armoured vehicles for ground forces as well as surface-to-air
missile systems and Mi-17 transport helicopters.
Bangladesh is one of several nations pushing ahead with
plans to introduce nuclear power despite concerns raised by the
accident at Japan's Fukushima plant in March 2011.
Bangladesh's demand for fuel is growing sharply as a
shortfall of natural gas has forced it to turn to costly
oil-fired power plants to resolve crippling electricity
shortages.
Russia signed a framework deal on cooperation in peaceful
nuclear power generation in 2010 and an agreement to help build
Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant at Ruppur.
"We will not only provide the most up-to-date technology ...
but we will also provide financial support for the construction
of the nuclear power plant at the initial stage," Putin said
after the $500 million loan deal was signed.
The head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom,
Sergei Kiriyenko, said technical and environmental assessments
would be carried out this year for the plant, which is to have
two 1,000-megawatt reactors and be completed in the early 2020s.
He told reporters more loans would be required at later
stages.