Russia grants Bangladesh $1 bln loan for weapons - Putin

MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia, the world's second-largest weapons exporter, has granted a $1 billion loan to Bangladesh for arms purchases, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Moscow.

