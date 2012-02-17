Russian agents search bank of tycoon Lebedev

MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian security service
agents searched a Moscow bank controlled by billionaire tycoon
Alexander Lebedev, owner of Britain's Independent and Evening
Standard newspapers, on Friday, his aide said.
Former KGB spy Lebedev was not at the National Reserve Bank
when several agents from Russia's Federal Security Service, the
main successor the KGB secret police, arrived for the search,
his aide Artyom Artyomov said.
The FSB agents did not appear to be armed and were not
wearing masks, said Artyomov, adding that Lebedev was also
concerned by checks by about 130 officials from the central bank
which has been going on for a week.
"We do not know what the FSB search it is about - you will
have to ask them yourself," Artyomov said.
"The officials from the central bank are interested in the
personal accounts of Alexander Lebedev, including the accounts
he uses to finance his newspapers," he said by telephone.
A spokesman for the Federal Security Service said he had no
information about the search and declined further comment.
Lebedev has ruffled feathers in the Kremlin in recent years
by funding an opposition newspaper and poking fun at Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin whom he says must open up the political
system or face turmoil in coming years.
Lebedev's bank was raided in 2010 by armed police in masks
and he has complained in interviews with Reuters of being under
attack by corrupt officials in the law enforcement agencies.
Lebedev, who served in Russian foreign intelligence under
diplomatic cover in London, made billions trading stocks and
bonds after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
In an interview in December, he told Reuters he was worth
"much, much less" than Forbes estimate of $2.1 billion, but
declined to give a different figure.