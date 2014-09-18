UPDATE 1-Two small Russian banks taken off Canada sanctions list

(Adds RosEnergoBank)
OTTAWA/LONDON, Sept 18 Canada, one of the
harshest critics of Russia's involvement in Ukraine, this week
quietly cancelled sanctions against Expobank and RosEnergoBank,
two small Russian banks on which it imposed the measures earlier
this year.
The cancellations were put into effect at the same time as
new sanctions were announced by Foreign Affairs Minister John
Baird on Tuesday, including adding Russia's Sberbank
to the list, but his news release made no mention of lifting the
measures against Expobank and RosEnergoBank.
Expobank, which ranks as about the 100th biggest Russian
bank by assets, has always disputed its inclusion on the
sanctions list and had appealed to be taken off.
"We were sure that the inclusion of Expobank on this list
was a misunderstanding and a mistake. We are glad that this
issue has been resolved successfully and quickly and that this
issue has been removed from the agenda," Kirill Nifontov, chief
executive of Expobank, said in a statement.
RosEnergoBank had income of $4.24 million in 2012 and assets
of $1.01 billion, according to Moody's Investors Service.
Canada said in April it had imposed the sanctions on the two
Russian banks and nine individuals and would keep pressure on
Moscow, "until Russia clearly demonstrates its respect for
Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".
Baird's office had no immediate comment.
The lifting of the sanctions is mentioned obliquely in
amendments to the Russian "Special Economics Measures (Russia)
Regulations" on the Canadian Foreign Affairs Department website,
referring only to the repealing of "Items 2 and 3" on a
particular part of the list.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Steve Slater in
London; Editing by Keiron Henderson; and Peter Galloway)