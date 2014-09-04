Russian cenbank keeps 2014 loan growth forecast unchanged

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 4 The Russian Central Bank
keeps its loan growth forecast unchanged at 15-17 percent this
year and sees banks capable of refinancing their debts
domestically this year and in 2015, Deputy Chairman Mikhail
Sukhov told a conference on Thursday.
Sukhov estimated that Russian banks need to refinance around
300 billion roubles ($8 billion) this year and more next year.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
on some largest Russian banks, limiting their borrowing ability
on western markets for instruments longer than 90 days.
(1 US dollar = 36.9570 Russian rouble)
