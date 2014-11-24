Russian banks' profits could be 10 pct lower in 2014 - c.bank official

MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian banks may earn 10 percent
less profit in 2014 than last year, the central bank's First
Deputy Chairman Alexei Simanovsky told a news conference on
Monday.
External markets are largely closed for Russian banks and
companies, some of which - including top banks Sberbank
and VTB - are under Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Banks' profits and margins are also under pressure because
they have to serve increased domestic demand for loans, while
their sources of capital and liquidity are limited.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Alexander Winning)