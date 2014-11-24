版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 24日 星期一 18:35 BJT

Russian c.bank expects banking-sector profits of 1 trln roubles in 2015

MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's central bank expects banking-sector profits of around 1 trillion roubles ($22.26 billion) next year and that banks will expand their loan portfolio by between 12 percent and 15 percent, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Alexei Simanovsky, first deputy chairman of the central bank, also told a news conference he expected deposits at Russian banks to grow by some 10 percent in 2015 in comparison with this year's figure. (1 US dollar = 44.9171 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐