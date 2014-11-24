Russian c.bank expects banking-sector profits of 1 trln roubles in 2015

MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's central bank expects
banking-sector profits of around 1 trillion roubles ($22.26
billion) next year and that banks will expand their loan
portfolio by between 12 percent and 15 percent, a senior central
bank official said on Monday.
Alexei Simanovsky, first deputy chairman of the central
bank, also told a news conference he expected deposits at
Russian banks to grow by some 10 percent in 2015 in comparison
with this year's figure.
(1 US dollar = 44.9171 Russian rouble)
