UPDATE 1-Russia eases risk concentration rules for banks

MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's central bank said on
Friday it had relaxed rules governing banks' exposure to one
borrower or a group of related borrowers, shielding them from
recent volatility in the rouble.
All Russian banks will be able to use more favourable
exchange rates for the period Jan. 1 to March 31 when assessing
whether they comply with rules on their risk concentrations, the
bank said in a statement.
Banks will be able to use the central bank's exchange rate
as of Jan. 1 for operations in U.S. dollars, euros, British
pounds, Swiss francs and Japanese yen, it said.
The rouble has fallen by around 3 percent against the dollar
since the start of the year, but at one point last week it was
down versus the U.S. currency by more than 14 percent.
The relaxations will come as good news for banks including
Sberbank and VTB, the country's two largest.
The central bank statement on Friday made no mention of
whether the regulatory easing also affected the exchange rates
banks use to calculate their capital levels, a relaxation banks
had been seeking.
A source told Reuters the central bank was holding a meeting
with bankers last week on the exchange rate banks use for
regulatory purposes after the rouble fell to record lows against
the dollar due to weak oil prices.
