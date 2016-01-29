Russia c.bank relaxes regulation for banks on exchange rates

MOSCOW Jan 29 The Russian central bank said on
Friday it had relaxed regulations governing the exchange rates
banks use to comply with its rules, in a move to protect them
from excessive exposure to rouble risks.
The bank said in a statement that the relaxation of its
regulations affected operations in the U.S. dollar, euro, the
British pound, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.
The central bank added the regulatory relaxations were
effective from Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year and that banks
could use the central bank's Jan. 1 exchange rates for those
operations.
