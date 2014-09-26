Bashneft says operations unaffected after court seized Sistema-owned shares

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian oil company Bashneft says its operational activity has not been affected after a Moscow court seized shares owned by its parent-company oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.
Sistema is controlled by oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who is under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering during the acquisition of Bashneft. (Reporting by Denis Pinshuk; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015