Bashneft says operations unaffected after court seized Sistema-owned shares

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian oil company Bashneft says its operational activity has not been affected after a Moscow court seized shares owned by its parent-company oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.

Sistema is controlled by oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who is under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering during the acquisition of Bashneft. (Reporting by Denis Pinshuk; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)