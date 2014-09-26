版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 21:32 BJT

Bashneft says operations unaffected after court seized Sistema-owned shares

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian oil company Bashneft says its operational activity has not been affected after a Moscow court seized shares owned by its parent-company oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.

Sistema is controlled by oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who is under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering during the acquisition of Bashneft. (Reporting by Denis Pinshuk; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐