Russia's government sees Rosneft stake sale a priority

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MOSCOW Aug 17 Russian government's priority it to sell a stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft , First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday.
After that sale happens, the government will return to selling a stake in Bashneft.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has postponed the privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft on Tuesday
(reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
