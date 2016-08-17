Russia's government sees Rosneft stake sale a priority

MOSCOW Aug 17 Russian government's priority it to sell a stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft , First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday.

After that sale happens, the government will return to selling a stake in Bashneft.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has postponed the privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft on Tuesday

