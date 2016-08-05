Russia sticks to estimates of 20-30 pct premium to Bashneft mkt cap - reports

MOSCOW Aug 5 Russia's Economy Ministry is
sticking to its earlier estimates that the government's stake in
mid-sized oil producer Bashneft must be sold at a
20-30 percent premium to its market value, the economy minister
was quoted as saying on Friday.
Alexei Ulyukayev was also quoted by Russian news agencies as
saying that state oil company Rosneft had submitted a
bid for a 50.08 percent stake in Bashneft but its participation
in th sell-off "is not expedient".
He also added that the stake sale in Rosneft might not
happen this year. But without the privatisation of Rosneft's
stake the government might not receive the targeted 1 trillion
roubles ($15.3 billion) in privatisation proceeds this year, he
said.
($1 = 65.4025 roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova and
Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)