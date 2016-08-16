版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 00:45 BJT

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev delays Bashneft privatisation - RBC

MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has decided to postpone the privatisation of a government stake in oil producer Bashneft for an unspecified amount of time, the RBC news organisation reported on Tuesday, citing Medvedev's spokeswoman.

Medvedev made his decision after the head of the internal Russian republic of Bashkortostan wrote a letter to the Kremlin, RBC reported. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐