2016年 10月 4日

Russian economy minister says govt ready to sell Bashneft stake this month

MOSCOW Oct 3 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that the government was ready to privatise a stake in the Bashneft oil firm this month, Russian news agencies reported.

Ulyukayev added that the investment consultant for Bashneft had recommended selling the Bashneft stake in one lot. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Adrian Croft)

