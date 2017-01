MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian oil producer Rosneft may pay up to 330 billion roubles ($5.29 billion) for a controlling stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft, Interfax news agency cited two sources familiar with the planned deal as saying on Thursday.

The deal to buy a stake of just over 50 percent in Bashneft, and all other accompanying agreements, are to be signed by Oct. 15, the agency reported. ($1 = 62.3694 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)