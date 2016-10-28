Russia's Rosneft says seeking permission to buy 100 pct of Bashneft

MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian oil major Rosneft has asked Russia's anti-monopoly body for permission to purchase up to 100 percent of Bashneft, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"We have asked the anti-monopoly body for permission to purchase 100 percent of Bashneft because that automatically gives us the right to purchase any minority stake," the spokesman said. (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jack Stubbs)