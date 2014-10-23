版本:
Russian court postpones ruling on Bashneft shares to Oct. 30

MOSCOW Oct 23 A Russian court decided on Thursday to postpone hearings on the sale of shares in oil producer Bashneft to Russian conglomerate Sistema to Oct. 30.

The judge told the Moscow Arbitration Court that it would allow the prosecutor more time to prepare a case. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
