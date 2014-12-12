版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 20:00 BJT

Bashneft sale unlikely in next 3 yrs - state property agency head

MOSCOW Dec 12 The sale of oil producer Bashneft , seized by the state this month, is unlikely to happen in the next three years unless the market improves, the head of Russia's state property management agency said on Friday.

"Over a three-year horizon... the likelihood of a deal is small," Olga Dergunova told reporters. She added that the agency was not discussing the replacement of Bashneft CEO Alexander Korsik.

Russia has said it plans to conduct a public sale of Bashneft after conglomerate Sistema transferred its ownership in the country's sixth-largest oil producer to the government to comply with a court ruling that said its privatisation had been unlawful. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐