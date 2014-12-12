Bashneft sale unlikely in next 3 yrs - state property agency head

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 12 The sale of oil producer Bashneft , seized by the state this month, is unlikely to happen in the next three years unless the market improves, the head of Russia's state property management agency said on Friday.
"Over a three-year horizon... the likelihood of a deal is small," Olga Dergunova told reporters. She added that the agency was not discussing the replacement of Bashneft CEO Alexander Korsik.
Russia has said it plans to conduct a public sale of Bashneft after conglomerate Sistema transferred its ownership in the country's sixth-largest oil producer to the government to comply with a court ruling that said its privatisation had been unlawful. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
