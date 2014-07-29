版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二

Russia's Bashneft says to sell oil products worth $5.2 bln

MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's mid-sized oil producer Bashneft said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it has secured deals to sell oil products worth $5.2 billion to international traders.

The company, controlled by Sistema oil-to-telecoms conglomerate, said it would sell oil products to Vitol worth $2.96 billion. In another deal, it would supply Demex Trading Ltd will refined oil products worth $2.21 billion.

The deals are expected to be completed by Feb 29, 2016. The company didn't disclose the physical volumes of the oil products it has agreed to deliver. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
