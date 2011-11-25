UPDATE 2-Russia woos Belarus with gas price cut, $10 bln loan

* Belarus gets 40 pct price cut on Russian gas
* Russia lends Belarus $10 billion for nuclear power plant
* Belarus gets 'integration discount' -- Putin
* Russia eyes closer ties in so-called Eurasian Union
* Gazprom acquires 100 pct in Belarus pipeline operator
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk
GORKI, Russia, Nov 25 Russia will slash
gas prices for Belarus and lend Minsk $10 billion to build a
nuclear plant, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday, as
he offered an "integration discount" to push his agenda of
building his vision of a Eurasian Union.
Markets have closely followed talks on gas prices between
the two former Soviet states as previous stand-offs between
Moscow and its western neighbours have led to punishing
disruptions, in winter, of Russian gas exports to Europe.
Putin said Belarus would pay $164 per 1,000 cubic metres of
Russian gas in the first three months of 2012, a discount of
more than 40 percent on the price it paid Russian gas export
monopoly Gazprom in the third quarter of 2011.
The average price for 2012 was set at $165.6.
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan last week signed a
declaration envisaging a Eurasian Union that would deepen their
existing free-trade zone and could be joined by other ex-Soviet
states.
"Belarus will get a so-called integration discount, and
within the next few years it will move to pricing parity (with
Russian domestic gas prices)," Putin said.
Gazprom said in a statement that in 2012 Belarus would
purchase 22.5 billion cubic metres of gas, then in 2013 and 2014
it would take 23 billion cubic metres a year.
As a part of the deal, Gazprom will become a sole owner of
Belarus' gas pipeline network operator Beltransgaz, acquiring a
50 percent stake it had not yet owned for $2.5 billion.
Gazprom clinched the deal just over a month before the
previous agreement expires on Jan.1.
Gazprom, which expects to ship 152 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas to Europe this year, sends around 20 percent of the
fuel to the European Union through Belarus. The rest goes via
Ukraine.
Earlier this month the company launched direct gas supplies
to Germany at the pace of 27.5 bcm a year through the undersea
Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic.
Russia is also mulling a South Stream link on the bed of the
Black Sea. The proposed pipeline is being contested by several
EU-backed projects.
"Acquisition of Beltransgaz means that the transit flow of
Russian gas via Belarus and Poland to Germany is likely to stay
intact. The Nord Stream and South Stream pipelines will be
loaded by reducing the transit via Ukraine and Slovakia,"
Mikhail Korchemkin, of East European Gas Analysis, said.
Gazprom, which supplies around a quarter of Europe's gas
imports, has said it expected to boost gas shipments to the EU
next year to 164 billion cubic metres, but the plans are facing
challenges from the debt crisis in Europe and competition from
cheaper fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).
BUFFER ZONE
Belarus is seen in Moscow as a buffer between Russia and its
Cold War-era adversary NATO and the Kremlin is keen to keep
strong ties with Minsk, which suffered a financial crisis this
year after Moscow jacked up its energy bill.
A balance-of-payments crisis led to a 65 percent devaluation
of the Belarussian currency this year and stoked inflation,
leaving the government struggling to meet its external debt
obligations.
The $10 billion nuclear power project loan may help ease the
funding strains facing Belarus.
A regional bailout fund will, meanwhile, decide next week on
the release of a second, $440 million tranche from a $3 billion
financing package that has been delayed.
Earlier this year, Russia and Belarus agreed to press ahead
with a stalled plan to build a nuclear reactor near the eastern
frontier of the European Union, where there are many calls to
abandon nuclear energy after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The plant, to be built in Belarus using Russian nuclear
technology, will be located 50 km (31 miles) from the capital of
EU member Lithuania.
