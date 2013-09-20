版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 16:59 BJT

Russia expects Belarus to hand over Uralkali CEO - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia expects Belarus soon to hand over the head of Russian potash producer Uralkali , arrested last month while visiting the Belarussian capital, a Kremlin official said on Friday.

Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov made his remarks before talks between President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko which are expected on Monday.

Lukashenko has said he is ready to repatriate Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner, who has been charged with abuse of power, but wants a change of ownership in Uralkali that would restore strong commercial links with Belarus.

Uralkali's withdrawal from a sales partnership with state-owned Belaruskali threatens a huge loss of revenue for Belarus.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐