REFILE-Putin, Lukashenko discuss spat over Uralkali - Kremlin

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed on Monday a dispute between the ex-Soviet states over Russian potash producer Uralkali, Putin's spokesman said.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not say whether the leaders had reached any agreement that could lead to the return to Russia of Uralkali's chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner, who was arrested in Minsk last month and remains behind bars.

Russia said last week it expected Belarus to hand over Baumgertner soon..

He was detained when he was in Minsk last month following the collapse in July of a lucrative sales joint venture run by Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, and state-owned Belarussian firm Belaruskali.

Putin and Lukashenko met on the sidelines of a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a security alliance of six former Soviet republics, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.