REFILE-Putin, Lukashenko discuss spat over Uralkali - Kremlin

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed on Monday a dispute between the ex-Soviet states over Russian potash producer Uralkali, Putin's spokesman said.
The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not say whether the leaders had reached any agreement that could lead to the return to Russia of Uralkali's chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner, who was arrested in Minsk last month and remains behind bars.
Russia said last week it expected Belarus to hand over Baumgertner soon..
He was detained when he was in Minsk last month following the collapse in July of a lucrative sales joint venture run by Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, and state-owned Belarussian firm Belaruskali.
Putin and Lukashenko met on the sidelines of a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a security alliance of six former Soviet republics, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing