Uralkali CEO moved to house arrest in Belarus - lawyer

MINSK, Sept 26 The head of Russian potash
producer Uralkali OAO, arrested last month while
visiting Belarus, has been moved to house arrest in Minsk, a
lawyer said on Thursday.
Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner had been in a KGB prison
in Minsk for nearly a month, facing up to 10 years in jail on
charges of abuse of office, after the company withdrew from a
sales partnership with state-owned miner Belaruskali.
"He was transferred to a house arrest yesterday," Dmitry
Goryachko, Baumgertner's lawyer, told Reuters.
Russia said last week that it expected Belarus to hand over
Baumgertner soon.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he is
ready to repatriate Baumgertner, but wants a change of ownership
in Uralkali that would restore strong commercial links with
Belarus.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Russian billionaire
Mikhail Prokhorov's investment vehicle Onexim has joined a list
potential bidders for a stake in Uralkali after China's
sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, acquired
a 12.5 percent stake in the company on Tuesday.