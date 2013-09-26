UPDATE 3-Uralkali CEO moved to house arrest in Belarus-lawyer

* Could signal easing of Russia, Belarus spat
MINSK, Sept 26 The chief executive of Russian
potash producer Uralkali has been moved from jail to
house arrest in Belarus, signalling that a diplomatic spat over
the collapse of a sales cartel could be nearing an end.
Vladislav Baumgertner was detained while visiting Belarus on
Aug. 26, about a month after Uralkali withdrew from a marketing
alliance with state-owned miner Belaruskali, an important source
of income for Belarus.
He has since been held in a KGB prison in Minsk and could
face up to 10 years in jail on charges of abuse of office.
"He was transferred to house arrest yesterday," Dmitry
Goryachko, Baumgertner's lawyer, told Reuters.
Russia said last week it expected Belarus to hand over
Baumgertner soon, and the development came after the country's
presidents and prime ministers discussed his arrest at separate
meetings this week.
Uralkali said on Thursday that 6,000 of its employees had
signed an appeal to Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko,
asking for the release of their chief executive and expressing
confidence in a swift resolution.
"We all hope that the company's CEO will be released soon. I
am sure that the support expressed by Uralkali's employees is of
considerable importance under the current circumstances," acting
chief executive Victor Belyakov said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Lukashenko again on
Thursday when the allies held joint military manoeuvres in
Belarus and in Kaliningrad, a Russian outpost between Poland and
Lithuania on the Baltic Sea.
But while Putin's spokesman said they may have discussed the
situation surrounding Uralkali, their meetings produced no sign
of an agreement to return Baumgertner to Russia. An expected
joint appearance before reporters never materialised.
Lukashenko has said he is ready to repatriate Baumgertner,
but wants a change of ownership in Uralkali that would restore
strong commercial links between Belarus and Moscow.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's investment vehicle
Onexim joined a list of potential bidders for a stake in
Uralkali after China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment
Corp, acquired a 12.5 percent stake on Tuesday.
Tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and his partners own 33 percent of
Uralkali, the leading producer of the fertiliser ingredient that
together with Belaruskali had controlled two-fifths of the $20
billion world market.
Sources familiar with Kerimov's situation say the search
continues for a buyer acceptable to both the Kremlin and
Lukashenko who could act as a peacemaker, smoothing business and
diplomatic ties between the ex-Soviet neighbours.
Yet with a Chinese investor on board chances of restoring
the cartel may have diminished, analysts say. Potash producers
are increasingly selling direct rather than via alliances,
pushing down prices by as much as a quarter.