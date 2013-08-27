Russia warns Belarus over arrest of potash boss

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia warned Belarus on Tuesday that the arrest of the chief executive of Uralkali, the world's leading potash producer, could affect relations between the two countries.
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin's comments to Interfax news agency increased pressure on Belarus to release Vladislav Baumgertner, the CEO of the Russian company, after investigators said he would be held for two months.
Baumgertner was arrested in Belarus on Monday on suspicion of abusing his position and official powers over Uralkali's decision to quit a joint Russian-Belarus trading venture.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.