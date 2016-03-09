Russia's Binbank plans to raise up to $200 mln via dollar-denominated Eurobond issue

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian lender Binbank plans to raise up to $200 million via a dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank, among Russia's top-20 by assets, also confirmed an earlier Reuters report that it had mandated Hong Kong-based firms SC Lowy and XiaXin Securities as organisers of the issue.
A banking source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Binbank is looking at issuing a dollar-denominated Eurobond, with meetings with investors start on March 9 and planned in Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva and London.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.