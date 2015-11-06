Russia's IAC retracts decision on Boeing 737 certificates suspension - S7 co-owner

MOSCOW Nov 6 The Interstate Aviation Committee
(IAC) has retracted its decision to suspend flying certificates
for the Boeing 737, said Nataliya Fileva, co-owner of Russia's
S7 Airlines, who took part in a meeting of officials in Moscow
on Friday.
"The IAC has recalled its letter," Fileva told reporters
after the meeting.
On Thursday, the IAC, Russia's airline regulator, said it
was suspending flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in
use in the country until it receives notification that the
planes are safe to fly. Its decision did not stop flights.
