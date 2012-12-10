Russia jails four over plot to bomb high-speed train

MOSCOW Dec 10 A Russian court jailed four
alleged Islamist militants on Monday for plotting to bomb a
high-speed train between Moscow and St Petersburg last year.
Moscow City Court handed prison terms of 15 to 18 years to
Islam Khamzhuyev, Fail Nevlyutov, Mansur Umayev and Mansur
Edilbiyev, natives of Russia's troubled North Caucasus region.
Prosecutors said they had tried to attack the Sapsan train
in summer 2011, state news agency Itar-tass reported. A lawyer
for the accused said the defence would appeal.
The Kremlin is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency
in its mostly Muslim North Caucasus that continues in the wake
of two wars between Moscow's security forces and Chechen
separatists in the region.
Insurgents seeking to establish an Islamic state claimed
responsibility for an attack that killed 27 people on a
Moscow-St Petersburg train in 2009, a suicide bombing that
killed 37 at Moscow's busiest airport in 2011 and bombings on
the Moscow metro that killed 40 in 2010.
Earlier this year, Russia jailed 10 people - four of them
for life - for the 2009 bombing on the Moscow-St Petersburg
line.