UPDATE 1-Russia's Rostec says close to joint venture with Bombardier

MOSCOW Aug 14 Russian industrial and defence
conglomerate Rostec is close to signing an agreement with
Bombardier to assemble the Canadian plane maker's Q400
aircraft in Russia, Rostec said on Wednesday.
A Bombardier spokesman declined to comment on discussions
the company may be having with foreign companies, but he
reiterated Bombardier's previous statement that it had no plans
to move Q400 production out of Toronto.
Sergei Chemezov, head of the state-owned company formerly
known as Russian Technologies, said in February that it was in
talks with Bombardier over a possible joint venture to build the
70- to 80-seat aircraft in Russia.
Russia's Vedomosti newspaper wrote on Wednesday that the
talks had stalled but an agreement of intent might still be
signed at the MAKS airshow in Moscow this month.
A Rostec spokesman said the company had not left the talks
and the signing is expected "in the near future", though he
could not provide details.
Chemezov estimated in February that the investment in the
project would be about $100 million.
Rostec harbours hopes of breaking into the medium-range
aircraft market in Russia, which international manufacturers
such as Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier view as an
important growth market.