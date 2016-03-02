UPDATE 1-Goldman unlikely to pursue Russia bond deal: source

(Adds background on sanctions)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs is "very unlikely" to help underwrite a bond issue from Russia after the US government criticized US banks' potential involvement in the deal, a source close to the situation told IFR on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs had initially expressed an interest in winning the mandate on an up to US$3bn bond trade - which would be the country's first international debt sale since 2013.

But the US bank was subsequently taken aback by a Wall Street Journal article that made clear the US State Department would not view the participation of US banks in the Eurobond sale favorably, the source said.

Although the Russian government is not subject to sanctions from the US or the EU, many banks decided the reputational risks of participating in a sovereign bond outweighed the potential benefits.

About half of the banks contacted by Russia regarding the sovereign's contemplated bond issue declined to respond to the request for proposals, which expired last week. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)