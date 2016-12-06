版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 19:34 BJT

Foreign investors snap up 30 pct of Russia OFZ bond - dep finmin

LONDON Dec 6 Nearly one third of the rouble-denominated OFZ bonds issued recently by the government have been snapped up by foreign investors, the country's deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

"Up to 30 percent of all new placements in OFZ (have been bought) by foreign investors," Moiseev told a conference in London organised by the Moscow Exchange.

"We expect that interest to continue."

The government has expanded this year's OFZ borrowing programme to cover budget shortfalls after reaching its full-year borrowing limit of 300 billion roubles by the third quarter. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐