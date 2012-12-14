Russia sells helicopters for Brazilian offshore oil projects

* Deal signed during Brazilian leader's visit
* Helicopters to be shipped in 2015-2017
* For use in Petrobras offshore drilling projects
MOSCOW, Dec 14 Russia will sell up to 14
helicopters to a Brazilian company for use in offshore oil
drilling projects under a deal signed on Friday in the presence
of the presidents of the two oil-producing emerging market
nations.
Russia, once a major civil aircraft maker, is keen to regain
its presence in the market, more than 20 years after the
collapse of the Soviet Union crippled its industry and
technological development.
Atlas Taxi Aereo expects the first of the Kamov-62
helicopters to be supplied in 2015 under a deal with
state-controlled Russian Helicopters worth $200 million, the
Brazilian company's director, Waldomiro Silva, told Reuters.
"We are the first company in the world to get this new
helicopter," Silva said.
Russian Helicopters, which said in September it was planning
an initial public share offering next Spring, would be competing
with other helicopter makes such as Northrop Grumman Corp
, Finmeccanica SpA, Boeing Co, Textron's
Bell Helicopter unit and EADS.
In Brazil the aircraft will be used to transport staff of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras to offshore
drilling platforms, Russian Helicopters CEO Dmitry Petrov told
reporters. He said Atlas Taxi Aereo will buy seven helicopters
with an option to buy seven more.